The degree factory Vrs. The flexible core: Rethinking UGSoL’s approach To Master’s curriculum design

The landscape of post-graduate legal education in Africa is undergoing a quiet but profound structural debate. At its heart lies a fundamental question of academic design: Should a modern law faculty act as a hyper-targeted commercial supermarket offering dozens of bespoke degree titles, or should it maintain a streamlined, flexible core that adapts to a rapidly shifting global market? This institutional crossroads is perfectly illustrated by two contrasting models - the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) and the world's leading law schools. While UGSoL has embraced a model of radical hyper-differentiation, launching a massive matrix of 38 distinct Master of Laws (LL.M) and Master of Arts (M.A.) programs, elite institutions globally have steadfastly stuck to a consolidated system of flexible specialisation.



As African legal markets become more integrated under frameworks like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), analysing which model serves as the true gold standard for the twenty-first century legal education is no longer an academic exercise; it is an economic imperative.

II. THE GLOBAL BENCHMARK REJECTS DEGREE PROLIFERATION

To understand why the hyper-fragmentation of degrees is a historical anomaly, one must examine the global benchmarks set by the world’s elite institutions.

First, at Harvard Law School, arguably the global standard-bearer for legal education, there are no separately named specialised LL.M. degree programs. Instead, students pursue specialised fields of study within a single LL.M program. Harvard does not offer an "LL.M in Corporate Law," an "LL.M. in Human Rights," or an "LL.M. in Cyber Law." Similarly, Ivy League peers like Columbia Law School, Yale Law School, and Penn Carey Law offer a singular, unadulterated general LL.M. track.

Instead of forcing students into pre-packaged, rigid programmatic silos, these institutions utilise a model of unfettered student autonomy. A student registers for the prestigious, central LL.M. credential and builds their own custom concentration from hundreds of elective modules. If a Harvard student wants to focus on technology, they simply take elective courses in digital privacy and artificial intelligence. Their expertise is proven via their academic transcript and thesis topic, while the currency of the diploma remains pristine, uniform, and universally understood by global employers.

Second, even where institutions choose to offer multiple specialised LL.M. programs in response to the demands of a large and diverse student body, they do so with considerable structural restraint. NYU School of Law, which operates one of the world's largest graduate law programs, offers only a limited number of distinct LL.M. degrees. Beyond those formal degree titles, however, students pursue specialisation through an expansive curriculum of electives, seminars, clinics, and concentrations rather than through the continual creation of new degree programmes.

Similarly, this philosophy of flexible specialisation is exemplified by my post-graduate experience at the University of Florida Levin College of Law (UF Law). Rather than fragmenting graduate legal education into numerous specialised degree titles, UF Law maintains a consolidated portfolio of graduate programmes supported by extensive curricular flexibility. Through a diverse range of electives and advanced coursework, students are able to construct individualised pathways of professional specialisation. In this model, curricular agility, not programmatic expansion, serves as the organising principle of graduate legal education. By prioritising structural fluidity over academic labels, institutions like UF Law ensure that the graduate degree adapts to the student, rather than forcing the student to adapt to a rigid, pre-determined bureaucratic track.

Finally, the same philosophy of curricular flexibility is evident within leading African legal institutions. The University of Cape Town (UCT) Faculty of Law, South Africa, provides a compelling regional model for a consolidated post-graduate legal education, prioritising a flexible, unified Master of Laws (LL.M) framework over a proliferation of specialised degree titles.

This approach features specialised curricular streams, targeted elective coursework, and rigorous independent research components, demonstrating that top-tier legal education can accommodate diverse professional interests within a cohesive, adaptable structure. By anchoring various legal fields from commercial law to human rights under single, well-managed degree pathways, UCT ensures that academic excellence is measured by the intellectual depth and agility of the educational experience rather than a fragmented institutional catalogue. In the African context, UCT demonstrates that world-class legal education can accommodate diverse professional interests while maintaining a coherent and adaptable postgraduate structure.

III. THE UGSoL STRATEGY: A DROWNING MAN’S DEBRIS MODEL?

In stark contrast to these global benchmarks, UGSoL's decision to operate approximately 38 standalone master's programs represents a radical departure from prevailing models of elite postgraduate legal education. The School has adopted an expansive twin-track architecture: for nearly every area of legal specialisation from Corporate Law and Taxation to narrower fields such as National Security Law and Information Technology Law, UGSoL offers an LL.M. pathway for lawyers and a parallel M.A. pathway for non-lawyers.

At first glance, UGSoL’s approach may appear to be an ingenious strategy of market responsiveness, i.e. a deliberate attempt to democratize access to legal knowledge and capture diverse professional constituencies. However, a more critical examination reveals a far more troubling reality about whether program proliferation has been mistaken for academic innovation. No globally recognised law school of comparable stature has embraced a model in which every emerging field of legal interest is converted into a standalone master's degree. When a postgraduate curriculum is fragmented into dozens of separate credentials, the institution risks shifting from a centre of intellectual formation toward a credential-production factory.

In attempting to become everything to everyone, UGSoL risks embodying the paradox of a drowning man who will cling to any floating debris with the hope that therein lies his salvation. Against the backdrop of constrained public financing, growing competition among universities within the country and in Africa, and increasing demand for professionally branded qualifications, the multiplication of degree offerings may provide short-term financial buoyancy while creating long-term questions about UGSoL’s academic coherence, faculty capacity, research depth, and institutional identity.

This concern is particularly significant when placed against UGSoL's institutional scale and resource base. Unlike large, globally endowed law schools such as UF Law, which support a smaller number of graduate degrees through extensive faculty depth, research infrastructure, and sophisticated library resources, UGSoL operates within a more constrained institutional environment. In fact, the scale, technological capacity, and research infrastructure available at the UF Law Library alone illustrate the substantial resource demands required to sustain globally competitive post-graduate legal education. Against this broader institutional context, the proliferation of approximately 38 standalone master's programmes raises legitimate questions about whether program expansion is being driven primarily by a coherent academic strategy or by external pressures, including revenue generation.

The central question, therefore, is not whether UGSoL has created more opportunities for post-graduate study. It clearly has. The deeper question is whether the proliferation of degree titles represents genuine curricular innovation or whether it reflects a troubling substitution of credential expansion for intellectual consolidation. A world-class law school is not defined by how many master's degrees it can sell, but by how effectively it transforms knowledge, research, and professional training into enduring intellectual capital.

IV. THE LONG-TERM INSTITUTIONAL RISKS OF HYPER-SPECIALIZATION

This "hyper-marketing" approach to postgraduate legal education carries significant long-term institutional risks that may undermine UGSoL's structural credibility, academic coherence, and global positioning.

Dilution of Institutional Prestige - A university's postgraduate reputation is built not merely on the number of programs it offers, but on the perceived rigour, selectivity, and intellectual coherence of its academic offerings. When a law school fragments its postgraduate curriculum into dozens of separately branded master's degrees, it risks diluting the signalling value of each credential. A qualification from a leading law school should communicate mastery of a demanding and rigorous academic environment. Excessive specialisation through separate degree titles may inadvertently signal that the institution places greater emphasis on expanding programme offerings and responding to market demand than on maintaining academic depth and intellectual excellence.

Administrative Complexity and Resource Fragmentation - Maintaining approximately 38 distinct master's programs creates substantial administrative and academic demands. Each program requires curriculum design, quality assurance processes, accreditation compliance, examination structures, student management systems, and continuous review. These fragmented structures may divert institutional energy and resources away from core academic priorities, including faculty research, scholarly innovation, and excellence in teaching. The question is not whether such programmes can be administered, but whether maintaining such a wide portfolio represents the most effective allocation of institutional resources.

Degree Proliferation and the Loss of Institutional Agility - Legal education must respond rapidly to emerging fields such as artificial intelligence regulation, blockchain governance, climate law, and green hydrogen frameworks. A flexible curricular model allows institutions to introduce new courses, seminars, and research clusters quickly in response to evolving professional needs. By contrast, an architecture built around numerous standalone degrees may reduce institutional agility, as new areas of specialisation require the creation, approval, accreditation, and administration of entirely new programs. The result may be an institution that is formally diverse but structurally less adaptable.

Career Mobility and the Risks of Hyper-Specialization - Although a highly specialised degree title may provide immediate market appeal, excessive specialisation may narrow a graduate's long-term professional identity. Legal careers evolve over decades, and practitioners frequently move across fields of practice. A narrowly branded qualification may create unnecessary constraints compared with a broader master's degree supported by targeted electives, research, and professional pathways. The advantage of a flexible core model is that it provides both specialisation and adaptability, allowing graduates to reposition themselves as legal markets evolve.

V. THE VERDICT THAT PRESTIGE REQUIRES RESTRAINT

UGSoL's twin-track model deserves acknowledgement for its ambitious attempt to democratize access to legal knowledge by creating post-graduate pathways for both lawyers and non-law professionals. However, as a sustainable blueprint for elite legal education, the model raises serious questions about institutional identity and long-term strategic positioning. The global benchmark represented by Ivy League law schools, leading American institutions, and distinguished African universities demonstrates that true innovation in post-graduate legal education does not lie in the multiplication of degree titles, but in the depth, flexibility, and intellectual strength of the underlying curriculum. The most respected institutions in the world do not measure innovation by the number of credentials they create.

Thus, for an institution to maintain its prestige, it must resist the temptation to treat higher education as a commercial supermarket where every emerging professional interest becomes a separate product on the shelf. Academic distinction is built through concentration, rigour, and the strategic deployment of institutional resources, not through the endless expansion of program titles. The future of UGSoL's post-graduate education, therefore, lies not in further fragmentation, but in developing a streamlined, rigorous, and globally competitive core curriculum that allows meaningful specialisation without sacrificing institutional coherence. True academic strength is not found in accumulating degrees as symbols of expansion, but in building a model of legal education whose quality commands respect across borders.





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