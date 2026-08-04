Judicial Service honours former Chief Justices, retired judges at awards night

The Judicial Service of Ghana has honoured former Chief Justices, retired Justices of the Superior Courts and other distinguished members of the Judiciary for their outstanding contributions to the administration of justice in the country.

The recognition was conferred during a Dinner and Awards Night held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on 30 July 2026 as part of activities marking the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court.

The award ceremony celebrated the dedication and exemplary service of individuals whose contributions have helped shape the Judicial Service and strengthen justice delivery in Ghana.

Addressing guests at the event, the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonni, expressed profound appreciation to the award recipients as well as judges and staff across the country for their commitment, professionalism and dedication to duty.

Congratulating the awardees, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said their service had enriched the institution and inspired future generations of judicial officers.

"Your service has enriched this institution. Your example has inspired those who follow, and your legacy will live on, not only in the law reports, but also in the lives of the countless Ghanaians whose confidence in justice was strengthened because you answered the call to serve," he said.

The Chief Justice also paid tribute to judicial officers and staff whose efforts often go unnoticed, acknowledging their invaluable role in ensuring the effective administration of justice.

"To all who serve in those quiet places, often without recognition, we say this evening: we see you, we appreciate you and we thank you," he added.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court @150 Anniversary Planning Committee, Justice Richard Frimpong, also thanked stakeholders for their support throughout the anniversary celebrations.

"The Planning Committee is grateful to you all for your participation, your wisdom, guidance and unwavering support throughout the events of the celebration," Justice Frimpong said.

The Dinner and Awards Night formed part of the climax of activities commemorating the Supreme Court's 150-year milestone, celebrating the institution's enduring contribution to the rule of law and justice in Ghana.

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