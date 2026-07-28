Jinjin defilement: Parents plead with Chief Justice for swift justice

Parents of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly defiled and impregnated by a 40-year-old man at Jinijini in the Berekum District of the Bono Region, have appealed to the Chief Justice to take a personal interest in the case pending before the Berekum Circuit Court to ensure that justice is served.

They alleged that the case had not progressed since the accused changed his original plea of guilty to not guilty when it was first called in February this year.

The victim's father, Mr Abina Christopher, said the case had failed to proceed without tangible reason despite being called five consecutive times, a delay he said was straining his meagre finances as a retired professional.

He said he suspects a deliberate ploy to frustrate the speedy trial of the case, largely because the suspect, Yaw Owusu, 40, is a politically exposed person in the Jinijini community.

He explained that his daughter, a JHS One student at Jinijini, was noticed to be pregnant and named Yaw Owusu as being responsible.

The Berekum Circuit Court judge, Cynthia Emefa Ohene, during a sitting on July 13, 2026, when the case was called, expressed worry over the failure of the prosecutor to appear in court.

She expressed dissatisfaction with the turn of events and warned that if the prosecutor fails to appear in court on the next sitting day, August 24, 2026, she would have no option other than to strike out the case.

The victim's mother, Maabia Francisca, 44, appealed to the relevant authorities to ensure her daughter gets justice.

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