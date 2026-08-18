Five injured in road crash at Ahwerase

Five people have sustained injuries in a road accident involving two vehicles at the Ahwerase Christland School Junction in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The crash, which occurred on Friday, August 14, 2025, involved a Toyota Altis with registration number AW 750-15 and a Ford Ranger Crew Cab registered as VR 775-X.

The Aburi Fire Station received a distress call at about 8:38pm and immediately dispatched a four-member crew led by ADO II Kwarteng to the scene.

The collision caused extensive damage to the front bumper of the Toyota Altis and partial damage to the offside of the Ford Ranger.

A nearby electrical shop was also damaged in the accident.

The five injured persons were attended to at the scene by responders.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the exact cause of the crash had not been established at the time of its report.

The fire crew completed its operation and returned to the station at about 9:42pm.

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