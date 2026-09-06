Somanya residents demand asphalt overlay to protect road investment

Residents of Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region have urged the Government to include asphalt overlays in road projects because of heavy truck traffic and the repeated deterioration of key roads.

The appeal comes ahead of a sod-cutting ceremony on September 5, 2026, where Roads Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza is expected to launch the rehabilitation of the Somanya-Dodowa trunk road and selected roads in Somanya.

Residents of Somanya, Odumase-Krobo and Kpong told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the projects offered an opportunity to build a durable road network capable of withstanding the growing number of heavy-duty vehicles using the roads.

Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, a teacher, commended the Government for the ongoing construction of the Somanya-Adjikpo-Asitey-Kpong road.

He said the resumption of work had brought relief to residents after years of dust pollution and poor road conditions.

“The resumption of the road construction has brought relief to us. For some time, we were battling with dust, but now our road is being tarred.”

“We are grateful to the Government and the Eastern Regional Minister for her role in making the project resume,” he said.

Mr Tetteh, however, said the large number of limestone haulage trucks using the road daily placed enormous pressure on it and made an asphalt overlay necessary for its durability.

“Every day, about 50 or more trucks loaded with limestone ply this highway. They are the major cause of the road deterioration. If the contractor uses asphalt surfacing, the road will last much longer. Otherwise, we will be wasting public resources,” he said.

Mr Samuel Samadzi, a commercial driver operating on the Koforidua-Adukrom-Somanya route, said several roads in Somanya remained in poor condition, although they served as important alternative routes.

He identified the Ogome Anglican School-Abokobi-Zongo Bypass as one of the roads requiring urgent rehabilitation.

Mr Samadzi said motorists relied on the bypass whenever traffic built up on the main highway.

He also raised concerns about the condition of the Somanya-Agomeda-Ayikuma-Dodowa Road, particularly the section between Akorley and Leom Junction, where he said armed robbery attacks had become a recurring problem.

“Drivers are forced to slow down to dodge potholes, making them vulnerable to robbery attacks. A smooth asphalt road will improve traffic flow and enhance safety for commuters,” he said.

Some other residents and road users supported the call, saying properly constructed asphalt roads would reduce maintenance costs, improve transportation and support economic activities across the area.

The Somanya-Kpong and Somanya-Dodowa roads are important links between the Eastern and Greater Accra regions.

They support the movement of agricultural produce, limestone, commercial goods and thousands of commuters.

Residents said the roads also served as lifelines connecting communities to markets, schools, health facilities and economic opportunities.

The sod-cutting ceremony is expected to be attended by the Eastern Regional Minister, Mrs Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey; Presidential Adviser on the Economy, Mr Seth Terkper; Member of Parliament for Yilo Krobo, Dr Albert Tetteh Nyakotey; Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Francis Addo Akumatey; other government officials and traditional leaders.

The residents said including asphalt overlays in the projects would help protect public investment and keep the roads in good condition for longer despite the growing volume of commercial traffic.

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