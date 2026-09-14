Why Ghana’s MSMEs must rethink human capital investment: Seven strategic benefits

Ghana's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) account for over 90% of all businesses in the country, contribute about 70% of GDP, and absorb 80% of the workforce, making them the backbone of the national economy. Yet a sobering reality persists: more than 90% of these enterprises are micro-sized, the overall MSME failure rate stands at 50%, and only 20% of start-ups survive. Behind these figures lies a long-overlooked bottleneck: severe underinvestment in human capital.

Nana Dr E. Adu-Sarkodee Afriyie, President of the Ghana Employers Association and someone I can call a friend recently stated bluntly that "we are still producing large numbers of MBAs, but nobody needs them," noting that Ghana's human capital base is seriously misaligned with national development needs. For MSMEs, rethinking training and human capital investment is no longer a "nice-to-have"; it is a strategic choice that determines survival, which I can attest to, as I was a lead facilitator under the Ghana Jobs & Skills Project organised by the GEA with support from the Government of Ghana & the World Bank in the Ada East & Kpone Katamanso Districts, where I took over 800 young entrepreneurs through an Entrepreneurship training programme to equip them with the necessary training for them to venture into micro and small businesses.

1. Fixing the "Certificates Without Competence" Structural Mismatch

Ghana's labour market faces a stark paradox: according to available data, on one hand, youth unemployment remains high, with a 32.5% unemployment rate among 15- to 24-year-olds and over 1.3 million young people idle; on the other hand, businesses cannot find workers with practical, job-ready skills.

Speaking at a policy dialogue in March 2026, Ghana Employers Association President Nana Dr Afriyie pointedly observed that universities continue to produce graduates lacking the practical skills industry needs. "We need people who can do real work for this country, but we can't find them to employ; that is the problem we face," he said. A World Bank study further reveals that the core contradiction in Ghana's job market is not simply "graduates lacking competence" but a "structural coordination failure" between what education supplies and what industry demands.

The direct consequence of this mismatch falls on MSMEs: with limited resources, they must pay additional correction costs for "half-finished" talent. The World Bank recommends that the private sector can no longer be a "passive recipient of graduates" but must become a "co-designer of the talent pipeline." For MSMEs, this means moving training from a "post-hire remedial measure" to "strategic capacity building," actively shaping the talent they genuinely need.

2. Significantly Improving Employee Retention and Organisational Resilience Through Training

For resource-constrained MSMEs, staff turnover is a fatal hidden cost. An empirical study published in 2026 on Ghanaian SMEs reached a clear conclusion: employee development has a significant positive effect on employee retention, and employee development partially mediates the relationship between talent management and retention.

The research reveals a key finding: global shocks have a "dual impact" on employees' work experiences and development trajectories. Some SMEs respond strategically through digital upskilling, cross-border collaboration, and structured career development; others impose higher performance expectations on employees without institutional support or formal training systems. The outcome speaks for itself: the former retain their people; the latter lose them.

The study recommends that SMEs adopt "structured talent development practices, strengthen leadership responsiveness, and implement more consistent career progression frameworks to enhance retention and organisational resilience." In Ghana's socio-cultural context, training signals an enterprise's investment in its employees' future, a signal whose value often exceeds that of remuneration itself.

3. Directly Driving Productivity Gains and Profit Growth

The relationship between human capital investment and enterprise performance has direct empirical backing in Ghana. A study published in the International Journal of Entrepreneurial Behaviour & Research, based on survey data from 506 Ghanaian SMEs and using partial least squares structural equation modelling, examined the impact of training on managerial effectiveness. The study found that training accessibility and training content explain MSME managers' managerial effectiveness at the 1% significance level.

In other words, the question is not "whether to train" but "whether training is accessible and whether its content is relevant." The study also notes that the weak managerial capacity of Ghanaian SME managers stems in part from "concerns about the quality of training provided." This points to an important strategic direction: what MSMEs need is not formalistic training hours, but content precisely matched to their industry, size, and stage of development.

A separate qualitative study of Ghanaian small-scale industrial enterprises (SSIs) similarly found that transformative training is directly linked to "improved employee performance, increased productivity, and enhanced employee confidence," covering training forms including basic computer training, industry-relevant training, and on-the-job training.

4. Unlocking Suppressed Entrepreneurial Growth Potential

A core feature of Ghanaian MSMEs is the prevalence of apprenticeship in the informal sector. Apprenticeship is the primary mechanism for skills transfer and a major pathway for many women into entrepreneurship. However, a 2026 doctoral study reveals a striking fact: the vast majority of Ghanaian MSMEs "remain locked in survival mode," with fewer than 3% achieving sustained growth.

The study focuses on hairdressers in Accra's informal economy, seeking to answer a key question: are traditional apprenticeship training programmes (TAPs) nurturing or stifling growth-oriented capabilities? Framed by human capital theory and experiential learning theory, the research examines how master hairdressers translate apprenticeship practices into "managerial thinking and strategies capable of achieving enterprise growth."

The significance of this research extends beyond hairdressing itself. It points to a broader proposition: if training systems in the informal sector transmit only craft skills while neglecting managerial capability, financial literacy, and strategic thinking, then the output of apprenticeship can only be "more survivors," not "growers." If MSMEs consciously address this gap, they could fundamentally change the pattern of "90% micro, 3% growth."

5. Bridging the Gap Between Informal and Formal Economies Through Systematic Training

A core paradox of Ghana's economy is this: of roughly 1.9 million enterprises, more than 90% are micro-sized (1–5 employees), while small enterprises (6–29 employees) are "the main source of stable, formalised wage employment." The leap from micro to small is precisely the "valley of death" that most enterprises fail to cross.

A study on the failure rate of Ghanaian medium-sized enterprises notes that MSMEs face a 50% failure rate and only a 20% start-up success rate. A parliamentary statement explicitly observed that "a large number of such enterprises eventually default on loans due to business failure." While financing constraints are one factor, the absence of managerial capability is equally critical.

A study by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology surveyed human resource development practices among SMEs in the Kumasi metropolis, finding that "most SMEs have no human resource development policies or programmes to ensure their growth and survival," with managers "single-handedly making all major decisions" and training timing and targets determined entirely by the owner's personal will. The study recommends "short-term and regular courses, workshops, and other advanced learning programmes across different business categories in the SME sector."

The policy implications are clear: government resources are increasingly directed toward MSMEs. In the 2026 budget, the Development Bank allocated approximately GHS 500 million for the 24-hour economy initiative; the Adwumawura programme supports at least 10,000 youth-led businesses annually with training, mentorship, certification support, and financing access. Enterprises that proactively build training systems will be better positioned to absorb these public resources.

6. Meeting the Skill Demands of the Digital and 24-Hour Economies

Ghana's advancing 24-hour economy agenda and digital transformation wave are imposing entirely new requirements on MSME workforce quality. Angela Mensah-Poku, CEO of MTN Ghana's Enterprise Business, noted at the 2026 launch of the SME Accelerate programme that the initiative will "introduce regional SME clinics offering training in digital tools, financial management, and mentorship."

GEA CEO Margaret Ansei stressed that "businesses must embrace digital transformation to remain competitive globally," announcing a partnership with UNDP to launch an MSME digital portal providing business information, market intelligence, and digital connectivity. MTN's Enterprise Business Senior Vice President added that MTN is helping small businesses "improve efficiency, expand their customer base, and conduct secure digital transactions" through "industry-specific training, one-on-one SME clinics, and annual SME awards," with over 700 SMEs already benefiting from programmes in Ho, Kumasi, and Koforidua this year.

These signals indicate that digital capability is shifting from a "competitive advantage" to a "threshold requirement." If MSMEs fail to incorporate digital literacy, e-commerce operations, and AI readiness into their training systems, they will be marginalised in the next wave of economic transformation.

7. Unlocking Financing and Enhancing Enterprise "Investability"

Human capital investment has another frequently overlooked indirect benefit: it significantly improves an enterprise's "investability." Ghanaian MSMEs face an annual financing gap of approximately US$4.8 billion; only about 35% can access bank financing, and over 50% are entirely excluded from the formal credit system.

The core issue is not merely "lack of money" but "lack of credibility." The government has announced a dedicated financing support scheme to help MSMEs "develop bankable proposals and improve access to credit," implemented by GEA and partners, aimed at "equipping entrepreneurs with the skills to prepare investment-ready proposals for financial institutions."

Enterprises that proactively invest in human capital and governance standards will be better positioned when applying for government grants, bank credit, and development partner support. In the last years, NBSSI after it's transformation into GEA and its partners provided business development services to over 306,000 MSMEs, about 70% of them women-led; 95,000 youth-led businesses benefited from related programmes; 3,000 enterprises received digital skills, e-commerce, and AI-readiness training; and 13,000 enterprises accessed financing or were connected to financial institutions. These figures demonstrate that training is becoming a screening mechanism for public resource allocation.

Ghana's MSMEs stand at a critical juncture. The era of abundant cheap labour and naturally transmitted skills through informal apprenticeship is receding, while digitalisation, regional integration, and rising consumer expectations are redefining the rules of competition.

As World Bank representative Paschal Donohoe said in a lecture at the University of Ghana: "Training conducted in isolation from employers produces people prepared for a job description, not for a job." MSMEs should no longer be passive recipients of training but co-designers of their own talent pipelines.

For those who act first, the returns will be more stable teams, higher productivity, greater resilience, and broader access to financing. The cost of waiting, in the face of a 50% failure rate, is to become part of the silent majority.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.