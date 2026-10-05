NPP’s new executives will not alter our 2028 preparations – Tanko-Computer

Dr. Sofo Tanko Rashid Computer, Deputy National Director of Elections and IT for NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national executive elections will not change its preparations or political strategy for the 2028 general elections.

NDC Deputy Director of Elections and Information Technology, Rashid Tanko-Computer, said his party remains focused on its own organisational processes and on selecting leaders it believes can advance its agenda ahead of the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking in a media interview after the NPP’s national executive elections on Saturday, October 3, Tanko-Computer said the NPP had failed to produce the calibre of national executives he expected and argued that the outcome did not present a significant challenge to the NDC.

According to him, the NDC had expected the NPP to emerge from the elections with a leadership team capable of mounting a stronger challenge in 2028, but he said the composition of the new executive body fell short of that expectation.

“They have missed a glorious opportunity to give us a run for our money because the kind of officers I was expecting them to bring, they didn’t. This will not even impact anything due to the way we choose our leaders,” he said.

“We have a style of choosing our leaders, and you saw how we did it in 2022 and then when we were going into the 2024 election,” Tanko-Computer added.

He also compared the newly elected NPP executives with the NDC’s current national officers, arguing that his party’s leadership structure would be more attractive to voters if the two organisations were placed side by side.

“Even currently, if you look at the officers that they have elected and our national officers currently, put them side by side and ask Ghanaians to vote for a party that will mean business and that will bring something on the table for them, and they will definitely go for the NDC,” he said.

Tanko-Computer’s comments come after the NPP completed its national executive elections at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, with the party’s new leadership now expected to begin preparations towards the 2028 elections.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.