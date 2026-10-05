NPP has 35 months to prepare for 2028 after early reorganisation – Political strategist

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) early completion of its internal reorganisation gives it about 35 months to prepare for the 2028 general election, political marketing strategist Dr Bernard Tutu-Boahene has observed.

Dr Tutu-Boahene, a lecturer at the Department of Entrepreneurship and Marketing at the University of Education, Winneba, said the time available could benefit the NPP if the party uses the period to develop effective strategies, rebuild public trust and strengthen its organisational structures.

He was commenting on the NPP’s national executive elections held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, which brought the party’s reorganisation process to a close.

The party had earlier completed elections at the polling station, constituency and regional levels and selected Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2028 election.

“Starting early and completing the process early enough can be advantageous because you have enough time,” Dr Tutu-Boahene said. “But it depends on what you do with your time.”

He cautioned, however, that having a longer preparation period would not automatically translate into an electoral advantage. He said the NPP’s ability to make effective use of the available time, resources and organisational capabilities would be more important than simply starting early.

“The fact that you have a longer period of time does not necessarily mean that you may be able to gain competitive advantage. What could help you to gain that competitive advantage could be the resources available to you, how best you are able to use your time, and your capabilities and competencies,” he said.

At the national executive elections, former General Secretary John Boadu was elected National Chairman with 2,888 votes, while Justin Kodua Frimpong retained the General Secretary position with 4,486 votes.

Kojo Fosu Boadu, Henry Nana Boakye, and Nana Akomea were elected First, Second, and Third Vice Chairpersons, respectively. Other elected executives included Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as National Organiser, Alfred Kojo Thompson as National Treasurer, Abagna Yakubu Fusani as National Youth Organiser and Mavis Hawa Koomson as National Women’s Organiser.

Mohammed Ali Suraj was elected National Nasara Organiser, while Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye was elected National Communications Director unopposed.

Dr Tutu-Boahene described the new executive as a combination of experienced politicians and younger members, saying their election placed a significant responsibility on them to restore confidence in the NPP following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

He urged the new leadership to demonstrate honesty, commitment and discipline in the discharge of their responsibilities and work to convince Ghanaians that the party could be trusted with the responsibility of governing.

The lecturer also stressed the importance of unity within the new leadership, warning that personal differences should not undermine the executives’ ability to work towards shared objectives.

“If you show that you cannot work with any member of your team, there is nothing wrong with resigning from your position for a new person to be elected,” he said.

Dr Tutu-Boahene further urged the NPP to use the 35-month period to reconnect with supporters who had become apathetic or drifted away from the party. He said the party should focus not only on its internal structures but also on rebuilding relationships with voters and communicating its plans effectively.

Although the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is yet to complete its own reorganisation, he cautioned the NPP against becoming complacent. He pointed to the NDC’s past ability to win elections despite having shorter preparation periods as evidence that the length of a campaign period must be matched by effective organisation and strategy.

“The early bird catches the worm,” Dr Tutu-Boahene said, while stressing that the NPP’s early start would only become meaningful if the party translates the additional time into concrete organisational and campaign work.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.