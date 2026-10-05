Politics

NDC congratulates NPP, calls for national interest to rise above party politics

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  5 October 2026 7:01am
Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC
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The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the successful election of its new national executives.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC said it remains committed to promoting peaceful political engagement and democratic values in Ghana.

The party also called for a collective effort by political actors to protect and deepen the country’s democratic gains.

The NDC said it was hopeful that the new NPP leadership would work towards ensuring that the national interest takes precedence over partisan considerations.

“It is the fervent hope of the NDC that under the tenure of this new crop of executives, there will be mutual effort to ensure that the interest of Ghana always surpasses the narrow interest of the two respective parties,” the statement said.

According to the NDC, such an approach would help advance the broader goal of making Ghana “great and strong.”

The congratulatory message follows the NPP’s election of its new national executives at its delegates conference over the weekend.

John Boadu was elected National Chairman, while Justin Frimpong Kodua retained the position of General Secretary.

Daniel Titus Glover was elected National Organiser, with Alfred Kwajo Thompson becoming National Treasurer.

Kojo Fosu Bwedu, Henry Nana Boakye, and Nana Akomea were elected First, Second, and Third Vice Chairpersons, respectively.

The NDC said it expects the new NPP leadership to contribute to peaceful political engagement and the strengthening of Ghana’s democratic institutions.

The statement was signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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