NIA extends Ghana Card registration for children in North East and Upper East

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced it will continue Ghana Card registration for children aged 6 to 14 years in the North East and Upper East Regions.

The exercise, undertaken in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), will begin on Monday, October 5, 2026, as part of the NIA’s phased rollout of registration for children in this age group.

In a press statement dated September 28, 2026, and signed by the Head of the Corporate Affairs Directorate of the NIA, Williams Ampomah Emmanuel Darlas, the Authority said registration teams would visit both public and private schools across the two regions.

“The National Identification Authority (NIA), in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), will continue the Ghana Card registration exercise for children aged 6 to 14 years in the North East and Upper East Regions, effective Monday, 5th October 2026,” the statement said.

According to the NIA, registration teams will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and move from school to school to register eligible children. Children who do not attend school may register at designated schools or other approved registration points within their communities.

The Authority said parents or guardians must present the child’s original birth certificate, valid Ghanaian passport or Certificate of Acquired Citizenship. Where none of these documents is available, a parent, relative or legal guardian may complete an Oath of Identity form.

The NIA added that two Social Welfare Officers could vouch for children without known relatives. It also encouraged parents and guardians to present the child’s NHIS card or NHIS number, where available, to support the registration process.

Persons presenting children for registration must be Ghanaian citizens aged at least 18 years, be of sound mind and possess a valid Ghana Card.

The NIA further clarified that children who were registered during the 2024 pilot exercise but have not yet received their Ghana Cards should not register again. Instead, they should visit the NIA District Office where they originally registered for the issuance of their cards.

The Authority urged parents, guardians, schools and other stakeholders in the North East and Upper East Regions to support the exercise and ensure that all eligible children are given the opportunity to register.

“The NIA urges parents, guardians, schools and other stakeholders in the North East and Upper East Regions to support the exercise and ensure that eligible children are given the opportunity to register and receive the Ghana Card,” the statement said.

The NIA also cautioned the public against providing false information or facilitating the registration of non-Ghanaians, stressing that such conduct is an offence punishable by law.

The latest exercise follows the commencement of the children’s registration programme in the Volta and Oti Regions in May 2026, after which it was extended to the Northern Region.

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