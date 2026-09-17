NIA marks Identity Day with public education float and mass registration exercise in Accra

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has marked this year’s Identity Day celebration and its 20th anniversary with a public education float and special mass registration exercise in Accra.

The activities, held on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, were aimed at raising awareness of the Authority’s identification services and bringing registration opportunities closer to the public.

The float, involving NIA staff, started from the Authority’s Head Office and passed through the principal streets of Shiashie and Accra Mall before ending at the Legon Business School.

During the float, NIA officials engaged the public on the services provided by the Authority, including the locations of its district, premium and prestige centres and the applicable fees for its various identification services.

The public education exercise was followed by a special mass registration exercise at the Legon Business School, where members of the school community were given the opportunity to register and access NIA services.

The Authority said the activities formed part of its efforts to strengthen public awareness and improve access to essential identification services.

The NIA is expected to climax the Identity Day celebration with an inter-agency sports competition at the Legon Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Members of the public seeking information about NIA services or the ongoing activities may contact the Authority on 0549 889 525 or 0302 999 306.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.