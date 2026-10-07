GACL to hold full-scale emergency simulation exercise on October 15

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says it will conduct a full-scale emergency simulation exercise at the Accra International Airport on Thursday, October 15, 2026.
The exercise, dubbed “FALCON EYE, 2026,” is scheduled to take place from 9:00 am to 12 noon and is intended to test the airport’s preparedness to respond effectively to emergencies.
According to GACL in a statement on October 7, the exercise will assess the adequacy of the airport’s Contingency and Aerodrome Emergency Plans, while evaluating the readiness and coordination of agencies involved in emergency response.
The exercise is being conducted in line with Ghana Civil Aviation Directives (GCAD) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements.
The ICAO provisions call for an aerodrome emergency plan to be tested through a full-scale emergency exercise at intervals not exceeding two years.
FALCON EYE, 2026 will simulate an act of unlawful interference targeting airport operations and facilities, followed by a coordinated response from the various emergency and security agencies, including members of the Emergency Operations Centre.
An Exercise Planning Team comprising representatives from the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, Ghana Army and Ghana Police Service has been tasked with planning and conducting the exercise.
GACL has assured the public that there will be minimal disruption to normal airport operations during the exercise.
A current aviation notice also indicates that emergency and security response units will be activated, with increased movement of emergency vehicles and security personnel expected within operational areas, but no impact on normal flight operations anticipated.
Management of GACL and other stakeholders have appealed to the public for their cooperation to ensure the exercise is successfully conducted.
Read the full statement below
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