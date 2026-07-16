Terminal 3 car park to close July 20 as GACL begins multi-storey parking and hotel project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that the existing car park at Terminal 3 of the Accra International Airport (AIA) will be closed to the public from Monday, July 20, 2026, to pave the way for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and airport hotel complex.
In a statement on Thursday, July 16, GACL said the closure will affect both airport stakeholders and the general public as work begins on the major infrastructure project aimed at enhancing facilities at the country's main international airport.
To minimise disruptions, the company said it has completed the Terminal 3 Car Park Annex, which will serve as the alternative parking facility during the construction period.
According to GACL, the new annex has the capacity to accommodate more than 600 vehicles and will remain open to all airport users.
The company added that parking attendants will be deployed at the facility to assist motorists and direct vehicles in and out of the new parking area.
GACL appealed to airport users and visitors for their understanding and cooperation throughout the transition period as construction of the new multi-purpose facility gets underway.
The company said the project forms part of efforts to improve parking capacity and expand infrastructure at the Accra International Airport.
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