GACL MD sues Samuel Buabeng over alleged Facebook defamation

Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), has sued Mr Samuel Bryan Buabeng, a Facebook user, over alleged defamatory words and photographs published on his page.

She said the publications contain defamatory allegations linking her to narcotics trafficking and abuse of office.

The defendant published the alleged defamatory material on September 22, 2026, she said.

In a writ filed at the High Court, the plaintiff is seeking GH¢10 million in general damages for libel, in addition to aggravated and exemplary damages.

Mrs Afriyie Opare is seeking a declaration that the words and two photographs published on the Facebook page, “Samuel Bryan Buabeng,” were false and defamatory.

She is also seeking an order directing the defendant to delete the publication within seven days of judgment.

The plaintiff further wants the defendant to remove every copy, share or reproduction of the publication from any social media account, page or internet site under his control.

She is seeking an order directing the defendant to publish an unconditional retraction and an unreserved apology on the same Facebook page.

Mrs Afriyie Opare said the retraction and apology should have the same prominence as the original publication and remain pinned to the top of the page for 30 consecutive days.

She is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, servants or assigns from further publishing the alleged defamatory words or photographs.

The writ commanded Mr Buabeng to enter an appearance within eight days after service of the writ, inclusive of the day of service.

It warned that failure to enter an appearance could result in judgment being entered against him in his absence without further notice.

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