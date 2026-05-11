National

Samuel Bryan Buabeng demands openness from Bank of Ghana

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  11 May 2026 2:57pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Samuel Bryan Buabeng has criticised the Bank of Ghana over what he describes as a lack of transparency regarding debts allegedly written off by the central bank totalling GHS1.39 billion.

In a Facebook statement shared on May 11, he said he had requested information on the matter through the Right to Information process but had been unable to obtain the details sought.

According to Mr. Buabeng, the Bank informed him that his request could not proceed because he had not provided a national ID card.

He stated that although he disputed the necessity of the requirement, he later submitted the identification document due to the importance of the issue to the public.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the Bank’s subsequent decision to classify the requested information as “exempt,” arguing that the position was difficult to reconcile with public accountability standards.

Mr. Buabeng pointed to the central bank’s own directives requiring the naming of “wilful defaulters,” saying the same spirit of transparency should apply to debt write-offs involving large sums of money.

Mr. Buabeng stressed that his actions were intended to promote openness and public accountability rather than serve any political agenda.

He also voiced concern about what he described as opaque management practices at the central bank and reiterated his determination to continue seeking disclosure of the information.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group