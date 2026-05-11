Samuel Bryan Buabeng demands openness from Bank of Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
Samuel Bryan Buabeng has criticised the Bank of Ghana over what he describes as a lack of transparency regarding debts allegedly written off by the central bank totalling GHS1.39 billion.
In a Facebook statement shared on May 11, he said he had requested information on the matter through the Right to Information process but had been unable to obtain the details sought.
According to Mr. Buabeng, the Bank informed him that his request could not proceed because he had not provided a national ID card.
He stated that although he disputed the necessity of the requirement, he later submitted the identification document due to the importance of the issue to the public.
He expressed dissatisfaction with the Bank’s subsequent decision to classify the requested information as “exempt,” arguing that the position was difficult to reconcile with public accountability standards.
Mr. Buabeng pointed to the central bank’s own directives requiring the naming of “wilful defaulters,” saying the same spirit of transparency should apply to debt write-offs involving large sums of money.
Mr. Buabeng stressed that his actions were intended to promote openness and public accountability rather than serve any political agenda.
He also voiced concern about what he described as opaque management practices at the central bank and reiterated his determination to continue seeking disclosure of the information.
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