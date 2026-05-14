Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s U-17 Head Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says his side is prepared and confident ahead of their opening game at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations against Algeria on Thursday in Rabat.
The Black Starlets have been stepping up preparations in Morocco ahead of the crucial Group D encounter, with the technical team expressing satisfaction with the readiness.
Ghana completed their training session on Wednesday with all players available for selection and no injury concerns reported by the technical team.
“I am very optimistic about our chances against Algeria,” Ogum told Cafonline.
“The boys have trained very well, they understand our philosophy, and mentally they are ready for the task ahead.
“This team has a good balance of talent, discipline, teamwork and determination. The players understand each other very well and they are prepared to fight for one another on the pitch,” he added.
The game will be staged at the Mohammed VI Football Academy park with kick-off at 7:00pm.
The eight quarter-finalists of the continental showpiece automatically qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Latest Stories
-
Lawlessness exalts a nation, and demolishing buildings is a reproach to any nation
3 minutes
-
Ghana’s identity system among world’s most integrated — Moses Baiden
7 minutes
-
Muntaka receives Agogo chiefs over passing of former Interior Minister
7 minutes
-
Alexander Ayim Ohene aka Kwame Alex
10 minutes
-
GNFS rescues two crash victims, prevents fire spread in Volta Region
11 minutes
-
Rising cases of chronic diseases among children worrying – Obuobia Darko-Opoku
13 minutes
-
Ghana Medical Trust Fund to invest in cancer research, equipment and specialist training
19 minutes
-
How the Ghana Medical Trust Fund digital platform will support chronic disease patients
24 minutes
-
The silence of injustice as the truth fades – Part 2
24 minutes
-
U17 AFCON: Ghana’s Black Starlets ready for Algeria test – Prosper Ogum
32 minutes
-
Battle for the Soul of Sovereignty: Mass Protests and the Rise of PASAI 2026
36 minutes
-
U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets wrap up preparations for Algeria clash in opener
53 minutes
-
Debibi, FC AshantiGold 04 & Port City qualify for 2026/27 Ghana Premier League
1 hour
-
Fibre cuts surge from 400 to 8,000 annually as telco industry hits breaking point
1 hour
-
Today’s Front pages: Thursday, May 14, 2026
1 hour