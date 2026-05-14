U17 AFCON: Ghana’s Black Starlets ready for Algeria test – Prosper Ogum

Black Starlets

Ghana’s U-17 Head Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says his side is prepared and confident ahead of their opening game at the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations against Algeria on Thursday in Rabat.

The Black Starlets have been stepping up preparations in Morocco ahead of the crucial Group D encounter, with the technical team expressing satisfaction with the readiness.

Ghana completed their training session on Wednesday with all players available for selection and no injury concerns reported by the technical team.

“I am very optimistic about our chances against Algeria,” Ogum told Cafonline.

“The boys have trained very well, they understand our philosophy, and mentally they are ready for the task ahead.

“This team has a good balance of talent, discipline, teamwork and determination. The players understand each other very well and they are prepared to fight for one another on the pitch,” he added.

The game will be staged at the Mohammed VI Football Academy park with kick-off at 7:00pm.

The eight quarter-finalists of the continental showpiece automatically qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.