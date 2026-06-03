Audio By Carbonatix
JoySports, the sports wing of the Multimedia Group, has partnered with The Guardian UK as part of the Guardian Experts' Network to deliver comprehensive FIFA World Cup coverage.
Under this collaboration, JoySports will provide regional insights, tactical previews, and 360 coverage of the Black Stars.
JoySports journalists will provide extensive player profiles, tactical analysis, and news for the Guardian's definitive world team guides.
Readers of myjoyonline.com will also enjoy world-class coverage of profiles, tactical analysis, and news, as well as definitive world team guides of Ghana’s group opponents and all 48 teams, written by the Guardian’s Experts’ Network.
The partnership will allow JoySports to utilize its international networks to provide localized analysis on Ghana’s opponents and more for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Latest Stories
-
“We expect respect for our sovereignty” — Bagbin rejects foreign pressure on African values
6 minutes
-
Richard Jakpa calls for urgent irrigation investment in Upper West, warns against youth unemployment
7 minutes
-
Two people shot dead amid Kenya protests against US Ebola quarantine centre plan
9 minutes
-
Hon. Julius Debrah: Leading with wisdom, respect and dedication to Ghana
11 minutes
-
I quit a high-paying engineering job to find my path in business – Pinkberry CEO
18 minutes
-
My first attempt to bring Pinkberry to Ghana failed – CEO recounts journey
24 minutes
-
Mahama right to seek legal advice on Anti-LGBTQ bill – Christian Council
24 minutes
-
Ice cream 10 cedis? I’d rather buy fufu – Pinkberry CEO on Kumasi store struggle
31 minutes
-
Residents evicted from Savannah Junction near Tema as private developer enforces court ruling
31 minutes
-
JoySports partners the Guardian UK for World Cup coverage
56 minutes
-
Northern musicians deserve more national media attention – Sammy Rasta
1 hour
-
Consumer Protection Agency calls for prosecution of Temu, four other e-commerce firms
1 hour
-
Lands Minister reassures investors of stable, transparent environment amid mining lease renewal debate
1 hour
-
UK invests £6 million into scientific research and innovation in Ghana
1 hour
-
Trump-backed candidate in Iowa loses primary
2 hours