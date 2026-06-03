JoySports partners the Guardian UK for World Cup coverage

JoySports, the sports wing of the Multimedia Group, has partnered with The Guardian UK as part of the Guardian Experts' Network to deliver comprehensive FIFA World Cup coverage.

Under this collaboration, JoySports will provide regional insights, tactical previews, and 360 coverage of the Black Stars.

JoySports journalists will provide extensive player profiles, tactical analysis, and news for the Guardian's definitive world team guides.

Readers of myjoyonline.com will also enjoy world-class coverage of profiles, tactical analysis, and news, as well as definitive world team guides of Ghana’s group opponents and all 48 teams, written by the Guardian’s Experts’ Network.

The partnership will allow JoySports to utilize its international networks to provide localized analysis on Ghana’s opponents and more for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.