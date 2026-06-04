‘God punish your generation’ — Davido fires back at critic over slamming Tinubu govt

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has engaged in a heated exchange on social media after a citizen reacted to a post in which he expressed concern over the state of affairs in Nigeria.
The remarks were contained in a post shared on Davido’s official page.
According to the singer, entertainers, including himself, have not done enough to speak on issues affecting Nigerians.
“I can’t lie, we entertainers… we dey fuck up, I won’t lie, including me. We need to speak up. It’s too much injustice going on. Our country don go,” Davido wrote.
The post drew a reaction from a social media user identified as Princess Luna, who questioned the sincerity of the singer’s comments.
“Na God go punish you and your family. Go and do that performative rubbish in your City Boys group chat and get out of my face with all this pretentious nonsense. Na foolish Nigerians I blame,” she wrote.
Responding, Davido denied belonging to any political group and defended his record of speaking on national issues.
“I no dey part of any City Boy group. When I called out the government on American media, you guys rained curses on me.
“I’ve been friends with ST for years and that’s where it stops, and I call and complain to him all the time, even in person.
“God punish your generation,” the singer wrote.
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