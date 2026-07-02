World Bank backs Nigeria 2026–2032 plan with $1.25 billion to spur jobs, private investment

Audio By Carbonatix
The World Bank Group has approved a new long-term partnership strategy for Nigeria alongside $1.25 billion in financing, aiming to drive job creation and economic growth by unlocking private sector investment and expanding access to energy, digital, and agricultural services.
- The World Bank Group approved a 2026–2032 Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria and $1.25 billion financing package aimed at driving job creation through private sector–led growth.
- The strategy builds on recent reforms that have lifted growth, revenues and reserves, and aims to translate gains into broader living standards.
- Targets expanded access: energy for 32 million people, broadband for 58 million, better health and nutrition for 40 million and support for 9.5 million farmers.
- Financing backs reforms to deepen capital markets, modernise digital regulation, expand electrification, ease regional trade, improve farm inputs and boost domestic revenues.
- Officials say unlocking private investment and tackling structural constraints - supported by guarantees and policy reforms - is key to sustaining growth, resilience and poverty reduction.
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