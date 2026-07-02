Africa

World Bank backs Nigeria 2026–2032 plan with $1.25 billion to spur jobs, private investment

Source: Reuters  
  2 July 2026 4:26am
President Bola Tinubu
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The World Bank Group has approved a new long-term partnership strategy for ​Nigeria alongside $1.25 billion in financing, aiming ‌to drive job creation and economic growth by unlocking private sector investment and expanding ​access to energy, digital, and agricultural ​services.

  • The World Bank Group approved a ⁠2026–2032 Country Partnership Framework for Nigeria ​and $1.25 billion financing package aimed at driving ​job creation through private sector–led growth.
  • The strategy builds on recent reforms that have lifted growth, revenues ​and reserves, and aims to translate ​gains into broader living standards.
  • Targets expanded access: energy ‌for 32 million people, broadband for 58 million, better health and nutrition for 40 million and support for 9.5 million farmers.
  • Financing ​backs reforms ​to ⁠deepen capital markets, modernise digital regulation, expand electrification, ease regional ​trade, improve farm inputs and boost ​domestic ⁠revenues.
  • Officials say unlocking private investment and tackling structural constraints - supported by guarantees and ⁠policy ​reforms - is key to ​sustaining growth, resilience and poverty reduction.

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