Armed men killed at least 12 people and abducted women ​and children during a night ‌attack on a village in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto state, witnesses said.

Six members of one ​family burned to death after ​the attackers set fire to their ⁠house, one resident told Reuters.

The gunmen ​entered the village of Lajinge around ​11 p.m. on Saturday and attacked residents until about 3 a.m. on Sunday, locals said.

The ​region has seen frequent attacks ​by heavily armed gangs, known as bandits, who ‌raid ⁠villages, kidnap residents for ransom and steal livestock.

"They killed at least 12 people, injured four others, abducted women ​and children ​after rustling ⁠many livestock," resident Auwal Hassan told Reuters by phone.

Police ​were investigating and would provide ​updates ⁠later, Sokoto force spokesperson Ahmed Rufai said.

The attack comes a week after bandits ⁠killed ​at least 24 farmers ​in neighbouring Zamfara state.

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