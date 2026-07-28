Ghana, Nigeria reaffirm commitment to stronger trade and regional cooperation

Ghana and Nigeria have renewed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing economic cooperation, with a renewed focus on trade, investment and regional integration.

The commitment was reaffirmed when Nigeria's High Commissioner-designate to Ghana, His Excellency Shehu Ilu Barde, presented copies of his Open Letters to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra on Friday, 24 July 2026, the ministry posted on social media.

During the meeting, Mr Ablakwa described Ghana and Nigeria as countries bound by a unique historical relationship rooted in shared values, regional solidarity and a common commitment to promoting peace, stability and economic prosperity within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and across the African continent.

He stressed the need to strengthen economic cooperation by removing trade barriers to facilitate the free movement of goods and services, expressing optimism that the two countries could significantly increase bilateral trade beyond its current level.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also highlighted the transformative potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), calling for closer collaboration between Ghana and Nigeria to maximise the opportunities created by the continental trading bloc.

According to him, stronger cross-border trade between West Africa's two largest economies would not only benefit their citizens but also contribute to Africa's wider economic integration agenda.

Mr Ablakwa further urged Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states to intensify efforts towards the implementation of the proposed ECOWAS single currency, the ECO, saying its introduction would strengthen regional economic integration, facilitate cross-border transactions, reduce trade costs and promote commerce across the sub-region.

Responding, Ambassador-designate Barde commended the longstanding and fraternal relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, describing both countries as strategic partners whose cooperation continues to play a critical role in advancing peace, security and development within the ECOWAS region.

He reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Ghana across sectors including trade, investment and regional cooperation, and pledged to work closely with the Government of Ghana to build on the existing foundations of partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both governments to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties while advancing regional integration and shared prosperity in West Africa.

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