Eduwatch calls for phased rollout of reviewed KG, primary curriculum

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) to adopt a deliberate, adequately resourced and phased approach to implementing Ghana’s reviewed Kindergarten (KG) and primary school curriculum.

The education policy think tank welcomed the curriculum review by the Ministry and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), describing it as an opportunity to strengthen foundational learning, citizenship education, multilingualism and competency-based learning.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 28th July 2026, Eduwatch said the revised curriculum could improve learning outcomes by moving classroom practices away from rote memorisation towards critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication and problem-solving.

However, the organisation cautioned that a well-designed curriculum alone would not guarantee improved learning outcomes without adequate preparation and support.

“Although these objectives underpinned the 2019 curriculum reform, persistent implementation bottlenecks limited their achievement. The current review must therefore be accompanied by deliberate measures to address those constraints,” Eduwatch stated.

The organisation said the success of the curriculum would depend on teacher preparedness, availability of teaching and learning resources, institutional capacity, sustainable financing and effective implementation support.

Eduwatch noted NaCCA’s recommendation for a phased nationwide rollout of the reviewed KG and Primary Curriculum from the 2027/2028 academic year, but stressed that implementation should be based on demonstrated readiness rather than a fixed timeline.

“We therefore recommend that the Ministry develop and publish a costed Curriculum Implementation Readiness Plan, with clearly defined activities, institutional responsibilities, timelines, financing requirements and measurable readiness benchmarks,” the statement said.

The organisation outlined key conditions that should be met before nationwide implementation, including comprehensive teacher training on competency-based teaching methods and task-based assessment, stakeholder orientation, provision of adequate teaching and learning materials, and a strong monitoring and accountability framework.

Eduwatch also called for continuous feedback mechanisms to identify challenges during implementation and ensure timely adjustments, while urging government to provide NaCCA with the financial, technical and human resources needed to oversee the reform.

According to the group, a phased approach would allow government to test implementation arrangements in selected schools, identify challenges, strengthen capacity and refine strategies before expanding nationwide.

“Curriculum reform is a sustained implementation process rather than a one-off event,” Eduwatch said, adding that without prepared teachers, sufficient resources, effective coordination and robust monitoring systems, even a well-designed curriculum may fail to achieve its intended objectives.

Eduwatch reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Ministry of Education, NaCCA, the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders to ensure the reviewed curriculum delivers improved and equitable learning outcomes for Ghanaian children.

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