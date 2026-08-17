Rodri lands in Barcelona to complete ‘dream’ move

Spain midfielder Rodri said it is his "dream" to play for Barcelona after he arrived in the city to complete his move from Manchester City.

Barcelona have agreed to pay City about £65m, with the 30-year-old to sign a four-year contract with the La Liga champions.

"I'm very happy to have arrived. The last few days have been intense, but I'm glad everything has been sorted out. Of course, playing for FC Barcelona is a dream," Rodri told journalists at the airport on Monday.

"I can't wait to be with my team-mates, many of whom I already know from the national team. It's time to get to work and give my very best."

Rodri added that he is aiming to win "the Champions League and everything else that comes our way" with Barca.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner made 298 appearances across seven trophy-laden seasons at City after joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a then club record £62.8m.

He missed much of the 2024-25 campaign after sustaining a serious knee injury, and parts of last season were disrupted by a hamstring issue.

However, he was back to his best at the World Cup this summer, leading Spain to their second title and being named player of the tournament.

Rodri leaves City having won 12 major honours, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the Champions League in 2022-23.

Last week, City rejected Barca's opening offer of £38.5m for Rodri, who was set to enter the final year of his contract at Etihad Stadium.

It had looked like Real Madrid would be his next destination but La Liga rivals Barcelona stepped up their efforts to complete the signing in recent days.

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