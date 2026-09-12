New Man City signings desperate to win – Dias

Manchester City have brought in summer signings who are "desperate to win" and the whole squad is "buying into the idea" of new manager Enzo Maresca, says new captain Ruben Dias.

City spent a Premier League record £458m during the recent transfer window, with incomings including midfield trio Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

But the club also recouped more than £300m in sales and lost the experience of players such as 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, former captain Bernardo Silva and England international John Stones.

Dias has been part of City's leadership group since joining from Benfica for £65m in 2020 and has now been handed the armband by Maresca.

"In terms of the role I have, it goes down to trying to be the best version of yourself, and in terms of that, nothing has changed," Dias told the Football Interview.

"So many people have left and so many winners have left, and now new people have joined with a lot of ambition and people that are desperate to win and that is also what makes the club keep on going.

"Others, Enzo included, that have been here and have won so much here and can very clearly point the way of how to do it and the things that are the most important and undeniable.

"But then as well, [there is the] ambition from us that are here and still want to be here and keep on winning. They are joining and full of ambition and with all the dreams in the world. The mix of these makes it work."

'A lot of joy in training'

Not only have there been major changes in the playing squad, but also in the dugout too, with Maresca replacing the legendary Pep Guardiola, who stepped down at the end of last season after 10 years in charge.

Maresca was previously assistant to the Spaniard at Etihad Stadium, before spells at Leicester City and Chelsea.

Dias said Guardiola's departure was not an "easy moment for the club", while Maresca was the "perfect person for the job" as he "knew the house so well".

City have started the season in perfect fashion, claiming four straight victories in the Premier League and Champions League, but face their sternest test so far with a trip to Manchester United on Sunday (kick-off 16:30 BST).

Asked how the Italian is doing things differently to his predecessor, Dias said: "There's obviously many things from training session to some details about the way we press, details about the way we defend and that make all of these Enzo's idea.

"I feel like everything is making a lot of sense. Everyone is buying into the idea. Everyone's excited about it and there is a lot of joy in training, which is massively important."

'Excited is the word'

The speed of change at City means Dias is now one of the longest-serving players at the club.

The 29-year-old has played over 250 games, winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and two FA Cups.

He is one of only four players remaining from the 2023 Treble-winning squad, alongside Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rico Lewis.

Last summer, Dias committed his future to the club by signing a contract extension until 2029, with the option of a further year.

He added: "I am 29, I am going to be 30 next year but I am excited about all of this and all the the things with the club, the new manager, new players, the new challenge, guys that I was so close with leaving.

"It's the circle of life, you can call it and it is just how things are. I am appreciative of all of it - I'm appreciative of the memories I have with all the ones that left and I'm excited with the memory about the memories I'm going to make with the ones that have just arrived.

"I am still very ambitious. I took the decision of being at this level because I feel like I have won so much but maybe the thing that would be my biggest reward would be to be here so many years playing at this level and and having the consistency of being ambitious for so long.

"I am excited. I think excited is the word."

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