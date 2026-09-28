Joe Hart trusts Man City chair Al Mubarak over ruling

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart believes club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak's claims they are innocent of breaking financial rules.

City have been found guilty of the majority of 115 breaches of financial rules they had been accused of by the Premier League, although they are set to appeal against the ruling.

Al Mubarak said he is still committed to "proving the club's innocence" and the "process still has a long way to run".

Hart, who made 348 appearances for City in all competitions between 2006 and 2016, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club Al Mubarak was someone who has "led the club brilliantly" and is a person to "trust".

"I've heard everyone else go down every single rabbit hole, every single wormhole, every single discussion," Hart said.

"My honest opinion is I've got no reason not to trust Khaldoon. What he said is enough for me.

"I loved how he spoke. I loved the letter because that was from someone who cared about the club."

Hart twice won the Premier League (2011-12 and 2013-14) and the League Cup (2013-14 and 2015-16), as well as the FA Cup (2010-11), during his time at City.

The 39-year-old said that because there was "nothing concrete", it was a matter of allowing things to "play out" and none of his achievements is in any way tarnished.

Hart added: "If Man City are found guilty, which I don't think they are because of what Khaldoon said, then there's conversations to be had.

"But right now I'm very confident and very, very calm. I'm very proud of what I've achieved and what I did with Manchester City and what we achieved as a team. And that doesn't change. That doesn't change until you tell me."

City were accused of a wide range of rule breaches, centring around claims they inflated sponsorship revenue from connected companies and made other "off the books" payments to circumvent financial regulations.

Hart said it hadn't "crossed my mind" to talk about the news with his former City teammates because he "can't get involved in the ifs, buts and maybes".

"I did what I did. I lined up 11 v 11 and had it out on the pitch. I won some games, lost some games, drew some games, and I shook hands and I walked off," he said.

"I know what I did, I know what we did, and I know how it happened. It didn't feel like we were scheming or plotting."

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