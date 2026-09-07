“Antoine Semenyo can play nine” – Maresca backs Semenyo to deputise for Haaland

Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City applaud fans during the Premier League match against Coventry City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, on September 5, 2026. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo could be used as a centre-forward during the 2026/27 season as the club looks to manage Erling Haaland’s workload.

City travel to Portugal to face FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 8, with Maresca admitting that Haaland will need to be carefully managed during a demanding campaign.

The Norwegian striker has played almost every minute for City this season, except for the Community Shield, prompting the manager to consider alternative options in attack.

“At the moment, he’s played every minute apart from the Community Shield. We need to protect Erling because the season is very long and he’s going to have games where he needs to recover,” Maresca said.

With City unable to add another recognised striker during the transfer window, Semenyo could provide an alternative in the number nine role when Haaland needs a rest.

Asked whether the Ghanaian can operate as a centre-forward, Maresca said: “Depends on the game and game plan. Antoine can play nine. It depends on the game.”

Semenyo has already made three appearances for City this season and has contributed two assists.

His versatility across the front line could prove valuable as City juggle their Premier League, Champions League and domestic cup commitments.

The potential role as a centre-forward would also give Semenyo another opportunity to make an impact as he continues to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium.

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