Kenyan High Commissioner hosts Heads of Mission from 25 countries

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, Shem Amadi, last Wednesday, hosted Heads of Mission from 25 African countries at his residence for consultations and an exchange on shared bilateral, regional, and multilateral interests.

The meeting, held at the Group's request, provided an opportunity for African Heads of Mission to exchange perspectives on matters of common interest and to explore avenues for enhanced coordination and cooperation.

The discussions also provided an opportunity to advance Kenya’s diplomatic engagements in support of the candidatures of Justice Phoebe Okowa for election to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and Justice Njoki Susanna Ndungu for election to the International Criminal Court (ICC), as well as Kenya’s efforts to promote enhanced Kenya Airways connectivity across West Africa.

The gathering underscored the importance of sustained dialogue, consultation, and collaboration among African diplomatic missions in Ghana to advance shared priorities and strengthen cooperation across the continent.

The Kenya High Commission remains committed to deepening African solidarity and advancing bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation in support of the continent’s shared interests.

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