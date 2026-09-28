No land is worth a human life – Sissala West MP mourns 2 dead in Buo-Tiwii clashes

Sissala West MP, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has appealed for calm following clashes between the communities of Buo and Tiwii that have left two people dead and others injured.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 27, 2026, Mr Sukparu expressed deep sadness over the violence and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected,” the MP said.

He also wished those injured in the clashes a speedy and full recovery.

The MP, who also serves as Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, called on residents of Buo, Tiwii and neighbouring communities to remain calm and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions.

“I urge all residents of Buo, Tiwii and neighbouring communities to remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from any acts of retaliation, provocation, or violence,” he appealed.

He further warned against actions that could result in additional deaths and destruction of property.

“At this difficult moment, we must resist actions that could further escalate tensions and result in additional loss of lives and destruction of property.”

Mr Sukparu also appealed to chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and women in the affected communities to help restore peace.

He stressed that the differences between the communities should not be allowed to result in further loss of life.

“Whatever differences exist between us, no land or boundary dispute is worth the loss of another human life.”

According to the MP, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the District Security Council (DISEC), together with personnel from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces, have been deployed to the affected communities.

He said the deployment is aimed at restoring calm while investigations into the clashes continue.

Mr Sukparu urged residents to cooperate fully with the security agencies and provide any information that could assist investigations, establish the facts and ensure justice is served.

The Sissala West MP said the priority at this moment must be to prevent further violence and protect lives as the affected communities mourn those lost in the clashes.

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