Almost everything in Ghana is expensive – CUTS Director on airfare debate

Appiah Kusi Adomako, Esq

The debate over expensive airfares in Ghana should not focus solely on airlines, according to Appiah Kusi Adomako, Director of the West Africa Regional Center-CUTS.

He says the high cost of living in Ghana has made almost every aspect of doing business and travelling in the country expensive.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, Mr Adomako said the concerns over airfares must be considered within the broader cost pressures facing consumers and businesses.

His comments come amid growing public discussion over the cost of domestic and international air travel in Ghana, with consumers questioning why airfares remain high.

Mr Adomako’s position is that while the airline industry can be examined, the wider cost structure in Ghana also needs to be considered when assessing why travel is expensive.

“I think we shouldn’t only put airlines on the spot. Almost everything in this country is expensive,” he said.

According to him, the high cost of living extends beyond air travel to accommodation and other business-related expenses.

“Rent is expensive, office space is expensive, hotel accommodation is expensive,” he said.

He cited his recent experience in The Gambia as an indication of how Ghana’s cost levels are being viewed in the region.

Mr Adomako said he was in Banjul last week for a conference where discussions were held on where to host next year’s event.

He said Ghana was considered a possible destination, but concerns were raised about the cost of hosting events there.

“I was in Banjul, Gambia last week for a conference, and they were considering next year where to host, where to have the conference,” he said.

“And Ghana came in and said, Look, Ghana is expensive, hotels are very expensive, and almost everything in Ghana is expensive,” he added.

For him, the concerns about airfares should therefore be viewed in the context of this broader cost environment.

“So it’s not only about airlines, but today, because we are here to discuss aviation, maybe we may want to narrow in and talk about the airline industry,” he said.

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