CUTS calls on government to increase allocation to Road Fund in 2026 Mid-Year Budget

Appiah Kusi Adomako, Director, West Africa Regional Centre of CUTS International, Accra

CUTS International, a leading research and public policy think is calling on the Government to increase funding for road maintenance in the upcoming Mid-Year Budget Review, following the damage caused to roads, bridges and drains by this year’s heavy rains.

Road damage is becoming a daily burden on Ghanaians. Many roads across the country are now in poor condition. In several places, what started as ordinary potholes have turned into deep gullies. These damaged sections are slowing traffic, damaging vehicles, increasing transport costs and making daily movement more stressful for commuters, drivers and businesses.

CUTS believes the government must treat the situation as urgent. Although road maintenance works last longer when done in the dry season, the country cannot wait for the rains to end before acting. Some roads now require immediate emergency repairs to keep them safe and usable.

“Every day, ordinary Ghanaians are paying the price for bad roads. They spend more time in traffic, pay more to fix their cars, use more fuel and face higher risks on the road. This is no longer about minor potholes. In many places, the roads are breaking down badly, and the government must respond with urgency,” said Appiah Kusi Adomako, Director, West Africa Regional Centre of CUTS International, Accra.

CUTS notes that temporary patching alone will not solve the problem. Many patched potholes do not last because the real causes are not fixed. Poor drainage, weak road bases and repeated flooding continue to destroy the same sections of road. Government must therefore invest in proper maintenance, drainage works, bridge repairs and stronger supervision of road works.

New Roads Must Not Come at the Expense of Existing Roads

CUTS commends government’s Big Push agenda and its focus on constructing new roads and expanding critical infrastructure across the country. This is important for national development, trade, connectivity and economic growth.

However, CUTS cautions that the country must not lose sight of already existing roads that are deteriorating. A good road system is a network of both old and newly constructed roads. Building new roads while allowing existing roads to fail will weaken the overall transport system and increase the long-term cost of maintenance.

Government must therefore safeguard existing road assets while adding new ones. Maintenance should not be treated as secondary to new construction. Protecting roads already built is one of the most cost-effective ways to preserve public investment, support mobility and reduce the burden on road users.

“As government pursues its Big Push in road construction, we must remember that a road network is only as strong as its weakest link. New roads are important, but existing roads must also be protected. We cannot build new roads with one hand and allow older roads to collapse with the other,” Mr. Adomako said.

The Road Fund Needs Additional Support

The 2026 Budget allocated about GH¢3.0 billion to the Ghana Road Maintenance Trust Fund. In 2025, an estimated GH¢3.1 billion went to the Fund. CUTS welcomes these allocations, but believes the current damage caused by the rains requires additional funding in the Mid-Year Budget.

This year’s rainfall has exposed how vulnerable many roads are. Beyond normal wear and tear, heavy rains have damaged roads, drains, bridges and other road assets. Relying only on the usual funding sources will not be enough to fix the problem at the scale required.

“The Road Fund must be strong enough to do what it was created to do. If we do not put enough money into road maintenance today, the cost will not disappear. It will be paid by drivers, passengers, businesses, farmers, traders and families through higher transport costs, damaged vehicles, lost time and avoidable accidents,” Mr. Adomako said.

Assemblies Must Be Resourced to Respond Quickly

CUTS also calls on government to resource Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA) to deal with road and bridge repairs in their areas. Local assemblies are closer to the communities and see the problems first. They must therefore be given the funds and authority to respond quickly when roads fail.

In this regard, CUTS urges the Ministry of Roads and Highways to address all outstanding issues around the suspended National Roads Authority Act, 2024, Act 1118. The continued suspension of Act 1118 weakens decentralised road management and slows down the ability of institutions to respond effectively.

Modern Road Tolls Must Be Fast-Tracked

CUTS further calls on the government to fast-track the return of road tolls through a modern and technology-driven tolling system. Road tolls are one of the key sources of money for road maintenance. Since their suspension in 2021, the country has lost an important stream of funding for fixing roads.

A modern tolling system is transparent, efficient and easy to account for. Revenue from tolls must go directly into road maintenance, and Ghanaians must see clear results on the roads they use every day.

Ghanaians do not expect perfect roads overnight. But they expect unsafe roads, deep potholes and damaged bridges to receive urgent attention. Roads connect people to work, schools, hospitals, markets and businesses. When roads fail, the whole economy suffers.

CUTS urges the government to use the Mid-Year Budget to show a clear commitment to protecting Ghana’s roads, preserving existing road assets, and reducing the burden on road users.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.