Etihad Airways to launch direct Abu Dhabi-Accra flights in 2027

A delegation from Etihad Airways has informed the Government of plans to begin direct flights between Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Accra in 2027. The move is expected to improve air travel between the two countries and boost trade, tourism and investment.

The announcement was made during a courtesy call on the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, by a delegation from the airline led by its Senior Vice President for Aeropolitical, International and Government Affairs, Captain Khalid Humaid Al Ali.

The delegation led by its Senior Vice President for Aeropolitical, International and Government Affairs, Captain Khalid Humaid Al Ali, formally notified the Government of Ghana of the airline's intention to begin operating the direct route in 2027.

The new service is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Ghana and the UAE while enhancing Ghana's position as a growing aviation hub in West Africa.

Welcoming the delegation, Mr Nikpe assured the airline of the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth start to its operations.

He said the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) were ready to provide the necessary regulatory and operational support to facilitate the successful launch of the route.

The transport minister also encouraged Etihad Airways to explore opportunities to partner with the government in its efforts to re-establish Ghana's national airline.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, the Ministry's Director of Administration, and other senior officials.

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