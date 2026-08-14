Music

No Nigerian singer has more hits than me – Davido boasts

Source: Daily Post  
  14 August 2026 1:22pm
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Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has claimed that no Nigerian artiste has more hit songs than him.

He boasted that he is ready to bet $1 million on a hit battle with any Nigerian artiste who can challenge him.

The Omo Baba Olowo crooner challenged his colleagues to a hit contest during a recent livestream with streamer Davrel.

“I will put $1 million cash on the table. Nobody has more hits than me,” he said.

Davido is one of the most prolific hitmakers in the Nigerian music industry, alongside contemporaries such as Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, Tekno and Runtown.

No artiste has publicly accepted his challenge as of the time of filing this report.

DAILY POST recalls that Burna Boy made a similar challenge during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Former Mavin star, Reekado Banks, was the only artiste who accepted the challenge, but he was turned down by Burna Boy, who said he wasn’t “a worthy challenger.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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