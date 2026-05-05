‘Finding fuel was a problem’ – Davido explains after missing show

Audio By Carbonatix
Davido has apologised to fans after missing a scheduled performance in Lagos, blaming unexpected travel challenges that disrupted his plans.
The award-winning artist was billed to perform at Secrets Palace's fifth anniversary but failed to appear, leaving fans disappointed at the venue.
In a post shared on social media shortly after, Davido explained that logistical issues prevented him from making the trip.
“The world happened to me yesterday… These wars around the world have really started penetrating… finding fuel was a problem yesterday to even fly… everything had to be rescheduled,” he wrote, suggesting that global disruptions affected his ability to travel.
He also issued a direct apology to fans who had already gathered for the event. “To my fans that pulled up at Esecretspalace! Sorry! Missed. We gonna run it back again soon,” he added, promising to make it up to them.
Despite missing the appearance, the singer congratulated music producer Sheyman, who hosted the anniversary celebration, and reiterated his support for the event.
As of the time of reporting, organisers have not announced a new date for Davido’s rescheduled performance.
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