‘Why your papa no hustle’ – Davido blasts T-Dot for calling him daddy’s boy

Singer T-Dot has joined the ongoing social media feud between Davido and Wizkid’s disc jockey, DJ Tunez, significantly escalating it.

Davido has been trolling DJ Tunez over his recent altercation with Burna Boy, in which he was knocked to the ground after the DJ appeared to have shaded him in a post for flaunting a similar outfit to Wizkid’s in a gym post.

DJ Tunez reposted Wizkid in the outfit, captioning it, “Original, no be fake,” which many interpreted as a shade at Davido, who recently posed in a similar outfit.

Davido also took it as a shade at his person and responded with several tweets mocking DJ Tunez over his recent altercation with Burna Boy.

“You’re just a disgusting, nasty fellow. Dem use boot carry your steeze forever. Idiot.

“E wa woo! Look, he’s on the floor,” he wrote.

Defending DJ Tunez, T-Dot insisted that the DJ wasn’t defeated, arguing that he was outnumbered by Burna Boy and his team members.

He taunted Davido as a “daddy’s boy” who is being protected by his father’s wealth and security.

He wrote, “Tunez can never lose his steeze for that. He was 1vs10 and punched your besty right in the mouth when he saw they meant him harm. Where I’m from that shows heart. You never stood no where on this earth 10 toes down without your dad’s money, security, and your boys.”

Responding, Davido said the narrative that he is thriving on his father’s wealth has become stale.

“Your daddy, your daddy, nah, only thing Una know … why ur papa no hustle … shut up n slide for Tunez.

“Na frustration you see inherit from your papa e reach to dey vex,” Davido added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.