KATH OPD crowded as normal services resume after doctors suspended strike

Audio By Carbonatix
Routine activities at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi have resumed fully following the suspension of a four-day strike by doctors.
READ ALSO: KATH doctors suspend strike after Asantehene’s intervention
Patients were seen being called in and assigned to their respective doctors, while those with scheduled appointments were attended to as normal services gradually stabilised, according to Adom News.
The development brings relief to patients after days of disruption triggered by the industrial action, which stemmed from the suspension of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer.
Hospital sources confirmed that doctors and other health workers have fully resumed duties, resulting in a noticeable surge in service delivery across the facility.
The OPD, which recorded reduced attendance during the strike as patients resorted to peripheral health facilities, was notably crowded, with a high number of patients seeking consultations and treatment following the resumption of services.
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