KATH Cardiology Centre on course for August completion, Medical Trust Fund says

Construction of the Cardiology Centre at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), funded by the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, is on schedule for completion by the end of August 2026, the Fund's Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko Opoku, has announced.

The facility, which will house the Ashanti Region's first catheterisation laboratory, is expected to significantly enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases while expanding access to specialist cardiac care.

Speaking during an inspection of the project in Kumasi, Madam Darko Opoku expressed confidence that the contractor would meet the completion deadline.

"We started in February and promised the people of Ghana that it would be completed by the end of August.

Since we are here, the contractor and the foreman have also confirmed to us that by the end of August it will be done," she said.

She explained that the project forms part of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund's broader strategy to strengthen healthcare delivery through investments in infrastructure, modern medical equipment, specialist training and research.

"We are training specialists to take care of patients. We are investing in equipment and infrastructure, and we are also investing in research. It's simply a holistic intervention," she added.

Meanwhile, the Administrator led a delegation from the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to pay a courtesy call on the National House of Chiefs, where she briefed members on the Fund's mandate to improve access to quality healthcare for persons living with chronic non-communicable diseases.

Although the chiefs commended the government for introducing the initiative, they raised concerns about its long-term sustainability beyond the current administration.

Responding, Madam Darko Opoku assured the House that the Trust Fund had been structured to deliver lasting benefits and would continue to strengthen Ghana's healthcare system through sustained investments in specialist care and critical health infrastructure.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, described the KATH project as a major investment in healthcare delivery.

He said the centre would not only improve emergency cardiac care but also enhance access to advanced diagnostic services, including CT scans and MRI examinations, for residents of the Ashanti Region.

According to him, the facility's catheterisation laboratory, once completed, will provide critical emergency cardiac interventions and reduce the burden on patients who currently travel outside the region to access specialised heart care.

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