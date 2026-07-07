TTH’s Cardiology Centre on track for August completion as Ghana Medical Trust Fund inspects project

Contractors constructing the ultra-modern Cardiology Centre at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have assured the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) that the project remains on schedule to be completed by the end of August.

The assurance was given during a joint inspection of the facility by the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and the management of Tamale Teaching Hospital, who toured the site to assess progress and reaffirm their commitment to delivering the project on time.

Project engineers told the delegation they are working around the clock to meet the deadline, adding that significant progress has been made and the August completion target remains achievable.

The inspection forms part of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund’s routine monitoring of key health infrastructure projects aimed at expanding access to specialist healthcare across the country.

Once completed, the Cardiology Centre is expected to become a major referral hub for advanced heart care, reducing the need for patients in Northern Ghana to travel to Accra or Kumasi for specialised cardiac diagnosis and treatment.

The facility will offer comprehensive cardiovascular services, including advanced diagnostic and interventional procedures, bringing specialist heart care closer to millions of people.

Speaking after the inspection, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and commended the contractors for keeping the project on schedule.

She described the Centre as a transformative investment in Ghana’s healthcare system and said it aligns with the Trust Fund’s mission of ensuring equitable access to specialist medical services regardless of where people live.

Beyond serving residents of the Northern Region, the facility is expected to provide life-saving cardiac services to patients from the Savannah, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions, as well as parts of the Bono East Region, significantly reducing the cost and time involved in seeking specialist treatment.

Management of Tamale Teaching Hospital also welcomed the steady progress, describing the Cardiology Centre as a game-changing investment that will strengthen the hospital’s capacity to diagnose and treat heart diseases while improving emergency cardiac care across northern Ghana.

The facility is expected to improve patient outcomes, reduce preventable deaths from cardiovascular diseases and establish Tamale Teaching Hospital as a leading centre for specialist heart care in northern Ghana.

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