GMTF, Tamale Teaching Hospital tighten partnership to accelerate lifesaving care

Management of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has held a high-level review meeting with the leadership of Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) to assess the progress of the partnership between the two institutions and identify measures to strengthen the delivery of specialized healthcare services to patients.

The meeting, held at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Monday, focused on evaluating the implementation of the Trust Fund's pilot phase, reviewing ongoing patient onboarding and treatment, and resolving operational challenges that could affect the smooth rollout of the initiative.

A key highlight of the discussions was the assessment of the Trust Fund's 50-patient pilot programme, under which Tamale Teaching Hospital successfully provided care for four patients referred through the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

The review enabled both institutions to examine lessons from the pilot, identify best practices, and determine areas requiring improvement as the programme expands.

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, underscored the importance of continuous engagement with partner hospitals to ensure that patients enrolled on the programme receive timely, quality, and uninterrupted care.

She explained that the visit was intended to obtain first-hand feedback on how patient onboarding and treatment are progressing, while identifying any bottlenecks that could slow service delivery.

"We want to ensure that every eligible patient who comes onto the programme is able to access treatment without unnecessary delays. It is important that we work closely with our partner hospitals to address any operational challenges early so that they do not affect patient care," she said.

Ms. Darko-Opoku reaffirmed the Trust Fund's commitment to working collaboratively with healthcare institutions across the country to improve access to specialist treatment for Ghanaians living with chronic diseases.

Management of Tamale Teaching Hospital welcomed the engagement, describing it as

timely and essential in strengthening the partnership. They expressed appreciation for the Trust Fund's collaborative approach and reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to delivering quality care to beneficiaries of the programme.

The meeting concluded with both institutions agreeing on practical steps to address the issues identified, streamline patient onboarding processes, and deepen collaboration to ensure the Ghana Medical Trust Fund continues to deliver life-saving support to patients who need it most.

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