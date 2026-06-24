Ghana Medical Trust Fund partners MGL to boost healthcare access

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is intensifying efforts to bridge gaps in healthcare financing by partnering with the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) to educate Ghanaians on support available for medical conditions that fall outside the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Board and management of the Fund paid a courtesy call on the Multimedia Group to explore avenues for collaboration aimed at raising public awareness about the Fund's mandate and how it complements existing healthcare financing mechanisms.

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, explained that the Fund was established to support patients whose treatment needs extend beyond what the NHIS is able to cover.

"What happens is that those patients can now be onboarded onto the trust fund because the trust fund will be able to take you further than where the National Health Insurance can take you," she said.

Using dialysis treatment as an example, she noted that while NHIS supports a limited number of sessions for kidney patients, those requiring additional treatment, surgery or specialized interventions often face significant financial burdens.

"We say that where the National Health Insurance ends, that's where the trust fund begins," she added.

According to Madam Darko-Opoku, the Fund has already completed a successful pilot phase involving 50 patients across the country suffering from conditions such as congenital heart disease, cancer, burns and other critical illnesses.

The pilot covered surgeries, chemotherapy treatments and other medical interventions while helping the Fund identify healthcare facilities capable of handling various specialised conditions.

"After that, we knew that we were ready to step out there," she stated.

The Administrator further disclosed that measures are being put in place to ensure the long-term sustainability of the initiative beyond the tenure of the current administration.

She said government is exploring more reliable and direct funding sources to reduce dependence on allocations from the NHIS budget and secure the future of the programme.

"We are looking for a direct source of funding so that we don't need to depend on the National Health Insurance's budget," she said, expressing optimism that future budget allocations would strengthen the Fund's operations.

Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited, Ken Ansah, welcomed the proposed partnership, describing it as consistent with the organization's longstanding commitment to healthcare advocacy and support.

"As you know, Multimedia, we take health reporting and support very seriously, to the extent that we go out of our way to raise funds for people who find themselves in very difficult situations," he said.

Mr Ansah noted that Multimedia has previously supported patients seeking treatment both locally and abroad, including in India and South Africa, and pledged the company's support for the initiative.

"If there is an intervention to make sure that such facilities are available and people who come to us would find comfort in the system, then it is a worthy cause that we will wholeheartedly support," he added.

The partnership is expected to leverage Multimedia's extensive media platforms to increase awareness of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and help more Ghanaians access financial support for critical healthcare needs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.