Ghana Medical Trust Fund reviews Cape Coast Teaching Hospital partnership to deliver better care  

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has intensified efforts to strengthen the delivery of specialist healthcare across the country.

Management, led by Administrator Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has embarked on a working visit to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) to review the implementation of the Fund's partnership with the facility.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the high-level engagement, hosted by the hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Eric Ngyedu, forms part of the Trust Fund's nationwide assessment of partner institutions as it transitions from its successful pilot phase into full-scale implementation.

A key focus of the meeting is to evaluate the impact of the collaboration, particularly following the successful treatment of five patients at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund's 50-patient pilot programme.

The statement said the cases formed part of the Fund's initial intervention to test operational systems, financing mechanisms, and service delivery before the nationwide rollout.

The review will provide an opportunity for both institutions to assess lessons learned from the pilot phase and identify ways to improve service delivery for future beneficiaries.

Beyond reviewing patient outcomes, discussions are expected to centre on the ongoing patient onboarding process and the implementation of the GMTFcare digital platform, the Trust Fund's electronic system designed to streamline patient registration, eligibility verification, treatment approvals, claims processing, and reimbursement.

Management from both institutions will examine how effectively the software is functioning within the hospital, identify any operational or technical challenges that may have emerged, and agree on practical solutions to ensure patients continue to receive timely and seamless access to specialist healthcare services.

Speaking at the engagement, officials of the Trust Fund reaffirmed that continuous monitoring and collaboration with partner hospitals remain critical to the Fund's commitment to transparency, efficiency, and quality healthcare delivery.

The meeting is also expected to explore opportunities to strengthen institutional collaboration, improve workflow processes, and enhance the overall patient experience under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

Since the commencement of active implementation, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund has prioritised regular engagements with healthcare providers across the country to ensure that systems are functioning effectively and that challenges are identified and resolved promptly.

The visit to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital underscores the Trust Fund's commitment to building a responsive and accountable healthcare financing system that not only supports patients living with chronic and high-cost non-communicable diseases but also continuously improves the quality of care delivered through its partner institutions.

For the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, success will not simply be measured by the number of patients enrolled, but by ensuring that every beneficiary receives timely, efficient, and compassionate care through a healthcare system that is constantly learning, improving, and putting patients first.

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