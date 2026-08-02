Commercial tricycle rider jailed 7 years for defiling minor

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has sentenced Nicholas Adjarlolo, 23, a commercial Pragia (tricycle) rider, to seven years’ imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old Junior High School student at Sawer, a suburb of Somanya.

The court, presided over by Mr Kwasi Appiatse Abaidoo, convicted Adjarlolo on a charge of defilement of a female under 16 years, contrary to Section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Presenting the facts, ASP Nana Akomeah, the Somanya District Police Commander, said the complainant was a 41-year-old trader and mother of the victim, both residents of Sawer.

He said the complainant reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service on July 24 that the victim had left home at about 2200 hours on July 23 and had not returned.

ASP Akomeah said the complainant later received information that the accused had taken the victim to his room at Sawer.

He said the complainant, accompanied by police personnel, proceeded to the accused person’s residence, where they found him together with the minor in his room.

The prosecution said both were taken to the police station to assist with investigations.

ASP Akomeah said a medical form was issued for the victim, and the report returned to the police confirmed sexual activity involving her.

During investigations, the accused admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim and claimed she was his girlfriend.

He told investigators they had been in a relationship for about two months.

The prosecution said the accused further admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim on two occasions.

He was subsequently charged and put before the court for trial, resulting in his conviction and a seven-year prison sentence.

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