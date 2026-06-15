Mechanic gets seven year jail term for defilement

Audio By Carbonatix
A 37-year-old mechanic has been jailed for seven years by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in the Kwadaso municipality of the Ashanti region for defiling a 16-year-old girl, at Kronom in the Suame municipality.
Collins Adu pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement but was convicted after a full trial.
The facts of the case, as presented by Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi to the court presided over by Mr Jephthah Appau, are that the complainant, Simon Appiah, was the grandfather of the victim.
He said on April 09, 2025, at about 5:00 pm, the victim was on her way to the complainant’s vulcanising shop and met the convict.
The convict lured her into his room, inserted his finger into her vagina, had sex with her, gave her GHS10, and asked her to return home.
When the victim got home, the complainant questioned where she had been, and she explained her ordeal and led the complainant to Adu’s place of abode.
Later, her auntie, Rita, examined her and detected blood and some whitish discharge suspected to be semen around her vagina.
A report was therefore made to the Suame Police, so Adu was arrested, and three times an identification parade was conducted by the police, the victim identified Adu as her abuser.
In his caution statement, he denied the offence, but after further police investigation, he was charged and brought before the court.
Latest Stories
-
Who Protects the Dreamer? Reflections on the vulnerability of the Girl Child
11 minutes
-
US Supreme Court won’t hear bid by suspended judge, 98, to keep her job
27 minutes
-
World Cup: Uruguay equalise late to deny Saudi Arabia in stifling Miami
36 minutes
-
Adamus CEO Angela List elected First Vice President of Ghana Chamber of Mines
53 minutes
-
Eni Ghana, Italian Development Agency sign agreement to explore joint development projects
1 hour
-
GCB Bank and VISA expand collaboration to deliver smarter, customer-centric payment solutions
1 hour
-
Spain’s new Rafa eyes grass-court success in year of firsts
4 hours
-
The 40-year-old keeper who inspired Cape Verde’s historic debut
4 hours
-
VAR official says hand gesture was ‘involuntary, subconscious twitch’
4 hours
-
I’ll keep gambling with fitness for England – Saka
5 hours
-
Belgium come back to draw with Egypt in World Cup
5 hours
-
Anthropic to meet White House over AI tool suspension
5 hours
-
Partey visa ban: We are racing against time – Ablakwa reveals barely 48hrs to Ghana’s opener
5 hours
-
DHLTU’s Open Day and Mini Trade Fair: When classrooms turn into marketplaces
5 hours
-
3 arrested over alleged theft of power cables at school project site
5 hours