Teacher jailed 12 years for defiling pupil under his care

Audio By Carbonatix
The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old teacher to 12 years’ imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old pupil.
Hondana Mensah was found guilty of defilement, contrary to Section 101(2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), as amended by Section 18 of Act 554.
The court, presided over by Kwasi Appiatse Abaidoo, convicted and sentenced the accused after the prosecution established the offence.
Chief Inspector Godsway Kromoah, who prosecuted the case, told the court that the complainant, a 43-year-old businesswoman, lives at Combine, a suburb of Akosombo, with her 12-year-old daughter, a Class Six pupil.
The prosecution said Mensah, the victim’s class teacher, had been providing private French lessons to the child for about four years after he was engaged by the complainant.
According to the prosecution, the complainant on July 11, 2026, observed changes in her daughter’s manner of walking and questioned her.
The child disclosed that on July 8, 2026, at about 1700 hours, the teacher had sexual intercourse with her while conducting lessons at the family’s residence.
The court heard that the accused allegedly warned the victim not to report the incident, claiming it would bring shame upon her.
He also threatened to fail her in his subject during the end-of-term examinations if she disclosed the matter, the prosecution said.
The incident was subsequently reported to the police, who took statements from the complainant and the victim.
A medical examination conducted at a government hospital after police issued a medical report form produced findings consistent with sexual assault.
Mensah was arrested on July 12, 2026. In his cautioned statement, he denied having sexual intercourse with the victim.
Following investigations, he was charged with defilement and prosecuted before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court.
The court sentenced him to 12 years’ imprisonment, describing the punishment as a deterrent against sexual offences involving children and other vulnerable persons.
Latest Stories
-
TikToker jailed for offensive conduct
36 minutes
-
Teacher jailed 12 years for defiling pupil under his care
47 minutes
-
Court jails head porter 10 years for robbery at Aflao
56 minutes
-
Court jails 19-year-old for stealing nurse’s mobile phone and cash
1 hour
-
Pele’s 1958 World Cup final shirt sells for $4.9m
1 hour
-
Bellingham slapped Argentina substitute after England exit
1 hour
-
FIFA ‘assessing match reports’ over Falklands banner
2 hours
-
Wa West District Assembly empowers PWDs with over GH¢236,000 and 10 wheelchairs
2 hours
-
New York issues air quality alert days before World Cup final
2 hours
-
Prudential Life & United Way Ghana donate sanitation facilities to Chorkor under PRU Climate Action Project
2 hours
-
Mahama nominates three to Supreme Court bench
2 hours
-
Zoomlion MD visits Kenya as company transforms Nairobi waste management
3 hours
-
Terminal 3 car park to close July 20 as GACL begins multi-storey parking and hotel project
3 hours
-
TOR receives one million barrels of Ghana’s Jubilee crude to boost local refining
3 hours
-
Lack of employment target is Ghana’s macroeconomic failure — Prof. Bokpin
3 hours