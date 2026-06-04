Defilement case: Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of complainant

The Amasaman Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a father who failed to pursue justice for his 12-year-old daughter after reporting she had been defiled.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrs Beatrice Achiaa Appiah, applying for the warrant, told the Court that the complainant had not attended proceedings since Tahiru Wapon, 58, was arraigned on November 4, 2025.

ASP Appiah said police contacted the complainant, who explained that he had sent the victim to Togo and could not produce her in Court until she returned.

Wapon has denied having carnal knowledge of the girl.

The Court ordered both parties to appear on July 6, 2026.

ASP Appiah earlier told the Court that the complainant, a mason, is the biological father of the victim, who lives with him at Royal City.

Wapon, also known as Baba, is their neighbour and a bottle sealer operator.

She said the complainant often left the victim in the care of a neighbour due to his busy schedule.

Over time, he noticed changes in her walking and questioned her, but she gave no explanation.

On August 19, 2025, the complainant saw the victim leaving Wapon’s house late at night.

The following day, she confided that Wapon had lured her behind his room and had sexual intercourse with her on several occasions, warning her not to tell anyone or she would die.

ASP Appiah said the complainant lodged a report with the Amasaman Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).

A medical report was issued and returned duly endorsed by the Amasaman Government Hospital.

Wapon was arrested, cautioned, and charged after investigations.

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