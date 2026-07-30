Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report

The Adabraka District Court has remanded Bright Aweh and Thomas Zigah, the two suspects standing trial in connection with the murder of an Immigration Officer, into prison custody for an additional two weeks.

The decision follows the delay in delivering a final determination in the case, which had earlier been adjourned to July 29, 2026, for judgment.

However, proceedings have been further stalled as the prosecution awaits the outcome of a DNA examination report and advice from the Attorney-General’s Office to guide the next steps in the matter.

The two suspects are facing charges in relation to the killing of an Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah whose death sparked public concern and intensified calls for justice.

Stephen King Amoah was reported missing after he failed to return home from duty, triggering a search and investigation by security agencies.

His disappearance later turned into a murder investigation after his partially charred body was discovered, leading to widespread concern and calls for justice.

Following investigations, Bright Aweh and Thomas Zigah were arrested and put before court in connection with the case. The prosecution has since relied on evidence gathered during investigations, including forensic materials, as it builds its case.

The two accused persons will remain in custody until they reappear before the court after the two-week remand period.

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