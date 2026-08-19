Know when to wait, verify and publish – GJA President tells journalist

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has urged journalists to prioritise accuracy and verification over speed, stressing that credibility must remain the foundation of journalism.

He said journalists should not feel pressured to be the first to publish a story if doing so could compromise the accuracy of the information.

Speaking at the GJA’s 77th anniversary symposium and lecture, Mr Dwumfour said true courage in journalism sometimes meant waiting until the facts had been properly established.

“Sometimes courage in journalism is not being the first to publish. It is having the discipline to wait, verify and publish only when you are certain of the fact,” he said on Wednesday, August 19.

According to him, journalists should measure their success not by the number of people who see their stories but by the extent to which their work can be trusted.

He also cautioned journalists against measuring their influence solely by the number of followers they have on social media.

“Do not measure your success only by how many people see your story; measure it by whether the story is true,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour said the same principle should guide the speed at which journalists publish.

“Do not measure your journalism only by how quickly you publish. Measure it by how carefully you verify,” he added.

Looking ahead, the GJA President said the association would continue to build on its legacy while adapting to the changing realities of the media industry.

He, however, stressed that the future of journalism could not be secured by the GJA alone.

He called for greater investment and commitment from all stakeholders in the media ecosystem, including media owners, journalists, government institutions, businesses and the public.

Mr Dwumfour said media owners must invest in the professional development and welfare of journalists, while journalists themselves must take responsibility for continuously improving their skills.

He also urged government institutions to respect the role of the media and businesses to support credible journalism.

Citizens, he added, also had a role to play by recognising the importance of reliable and accurate information.

According to him, building a stronger media industry requires collective responsibility and a shared commitment to ensuring that journalism continues to serve the public interest.

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