GJA President urges Ghana to weigh environmental and social costs alongside mining revenues

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has urged Ghana to adopt a broader approach to assessing the benefits and costs of mining, saying the economic value of gold must not overshadow the value of water, fertile land, healthy ecosystems and the wellbeing of communities.

Mr Dwumfour said mining decisions must take into account the people whose lives and livelihoods are directly affected by mineral extraction, arguing that the consequences of environmental degradation could extend far beyond the immediate financial returns generated by the industry.

He made the remarks when he spoke at the National Mining Dialogue event organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

“There is a community, there is a farmer, there is a household, there is a child,” Mr Dwumfour said, stressing that behind the economic statistics associated with mining are people whose lives depend on the land and natural resources being exploited.

The GJA President said Ghana's mineral wealth had undeniable economic value but cautioned against treating gold as the only resource that matters in areas where mining takes place.

“That is why we must look beyond the gold extracted from the ground,” he said.

“Gold has economic value, but so has water, so has fertile land, so has a healthy environment.”

He said these resources were essential to human life, agriculture and the sustainability of communities, and their value should therefore be considered when assessing the overall benefits of mining.

According to Mr Dwumfour, serious damage to natural resources cannot simply be offset by calculating a corresponding financial loss.

He noted that once water resources are polluted, productive land is degraded or ecosystems are damaged, restoration can be complex, expensive and, in some circumstances, difficult to achieve fully.

“While these resources are seriously damaged, restoring them is not as simple as replacing a lost financial figure,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour said Ghana's mineral resources should be exploited in a manner that allows the country to benefit economically without destroying the natural systems upon which communities depend.

“The real question is whether Ghana can benefit from its mineral resources whilst protecting the natural system that sustains life,” he said.

He said the issue should not be framed as a choice between mining and environmental protection.

“That is not an argument against mining, it is an argument for responsible mining,” he said.

Mr Dwumfour also stressed the importance of community acceptance of mining operations, arguing that legal approval alone does not guarantee that a company will enjoy the confidence of its host community.

“Social licence must be earned,” he said.

He linked the issue to the broader theme of the mining dialogue, stressing that mining companies must build relationships with communities in addition to complying with statutory requirements.

“A mining company may have obtained every legal permit required to operate. But a legal licence does not automatically guarantee acceptance by the community,” he said.

The distinction, he explained, is important because communities are often directly exposed to the social, economic and environmental consequences of mining.

For Mr Dwumfour, securing the necessary permits should be viewed as the beginning of a mining company's responsibility rather than the end of its obligations.

Companies operating in mining communities must also cultivate trust by engaging residents, respecting their concerns and demonstrating that their activities will not unnecessarily undermine local livelihoods.

That engagement, he suggested, must be continuous rather than limited to the period when a company is seeking approval to begin operations.

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