In Pictures: Dignitaries, stakeholders gather for National Mining Dialogue 2026

The National Mining Dialogue 2026 is underway at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, bringing together key stakeholders from Ghana’s mining sector to deliberate on the future of responsible mining.

The dialogue, being held on Tuesday, August 18, is centred on the theme, “Rethinking the Social Licence to Operate.”

The event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The gathering has attracted government officials, traditional authorities, mining industry players, regulators and other stakeholders, with discussions focused on how Ghana can derive greater economic and social value from its mineral resources while addressing concerns affecting mining communities.

The Ga Mantse, and the president of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, is the Chairman of the dialogue.

A key focus of the dialogue is the concept of a social licence to operate the continued acceptance and trust of communities in areas where mining activities take place.

The National Mining Dialogue is expected to provide a platform for further engagement on improving transparency, accountability and relationships between mining companies and communities.

Below are photos from the ongoing National Mining Dialogue 2026 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.