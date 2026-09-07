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Ghana to launch Diaspora Consular Fund to support citizens in crisis – Ablakwa

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  7 September 2026 6:32pm
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is set to launch a Ghanaian Diaspora Consular Fund to provide emergency support to Ghanaians who find themselves in distress or crisis situations abroad.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the initiative during a press briefing on the government’s evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from South Africa on Monday, September 9.

“I wish to announce that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will soon launch a Ghanaian Diaspora Consular Fund which will serve as an emergency response funding mechanism to swiftly take care of Ghanaians in distress and during crisis situations anywhere in the world,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The announcement follows the government’s evacuation of 1,964 Ghanaians from South Africa amid heightened concerns over the safety of foreign nationals.

According to the Minister, the South Africa evacuation exercise was not anticipated and therefore had not been budgeted for.

Government, he said, was nevertheless compelled to act to protect the lives and welfare of Ghanaian nationals as the situation deteriorated.

Mr Ablakwa reiterated government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians wherever they may be, saying the state would continue to take “timely and decisive action” whenever the safety and security of its citizens abroad are at risk.

He also commended Ghanaians for the solidarity they demonstrated in defending the rights of compatriots affected by the xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“We have demonstrated what we can achieve by ourselves when we are united. Our creed is not in doubt: touch one, touch all. Team Ghana is the winner in this entire evacuation exercise,” he said.

The evacuation exercise, which began on May 27 and ended on September 4, was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, the Presidency, National Security Secretariat and other relevant state institutions.

The first evacuation flight prioritised vulnerable groups, including children, the sick, the aged and women.

Mr Ablakwa said the new Diaspora Consular Fund would strengthen Ghana’s capacity to respond to similar emergencies in the future by providing a dedicated mechanism for assisting citizens in distress anywhere in the world.

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