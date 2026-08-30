7 feared dead at reclaimed mining site in Atiwa East

Seven people are feared dead after being trapped at a reclaimed mining site at Asaman Tafo in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region.

A police-led evacuation operation has since been completed, with all seven individuals reportedly found unresponsive.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the incident are yet to be made public.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.